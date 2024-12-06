Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 846 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 846 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Myers Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Myers Industries in the third quarter worth about $150,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded Myers Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $11.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $445.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. Myers Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $10.35 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 1.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

