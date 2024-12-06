Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Holdings in Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 594.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 5,940 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $64,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Zevra Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,452 shares in the last quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zevra Therapeutics Price Performance

ZVRA opened at $9.00 on Friday. Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $480.12 million, a P/E ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.48 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zevra Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ZVRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $3.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 million. Zevra Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 159.54% and a negative net margin of 342.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZVRA has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Zevra Therapeutics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 11th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Zevra Therapeutics from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, William Blair raised Zevra Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zevra Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

About Zevra Therapeutics

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company develops its products through Ligand Activated Therapy platform. Its lead product candidate is KP1077, consisting of KP1077IH, which is under Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic hypersomnia, and KP1077N, which is under Phase ½ clinical trial to treat narcolepsy.

