Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 688.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hormel Foods during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods in the second quarter worth about $42,000. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE HRL opened at $32.88 on Friday. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.54.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 79.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HRL shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 51,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $1,648,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,421 shares in the company, valued at $2,313,850.95. This trade represents a 41.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $327,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,935. This trade represents a 20.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,400 shares of company stock worth $2,288,338 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.