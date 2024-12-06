Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires New Stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mechanics Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 105.7% in the third quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,012,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,450,000 after purchasing an additional 520,361 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,876,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 79,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after buying an additional 24,683 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,434,000 after buying an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its holdings in shares of Gorman-Rupp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 563,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 17,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Gorman-Rupp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average is $38.31. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 1-year low of $30.47 and a 1-year high of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.03%.

About Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

