Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires Shares of 626 Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 626 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter worth $209,000. abrdn plc acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $331,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 10.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Up 2.6 %

ASR stock opened at $267.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.65 and a quick ratio of 4.65. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12 month low of $223.63 and a 12 month high of $357.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

