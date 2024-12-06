Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 3,754 Shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report) by 618.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,754 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in AdvanSix were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ASIX. FMR LLC increased its stake in AdvanSix by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 565,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 261,964 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AdvanSix by 33.0% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 611,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 151,470 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 45.2% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 259,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 80,915 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AdvanSix by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in AdvanSix by 117.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 58,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AdvanSix from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdvanSix news, Director Donald P. Newman acquired 5,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $149,089.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,089.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $62,432.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,463 shares in the company, valued at $1,390,816. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,369 shares of company stock valued at $474,058 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AdvanSix Stock Down 1.6 %

AdvanSix stock opened at $31.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. AdvanSix Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $846.00 million, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.39%.

AdvanSix Profile

(Free Report)

AdvanSix Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics, and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, monoisopropylamine, dipropylamine, monoallylamine, alpha-methylstyrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.