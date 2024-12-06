Quantbot Technologies LP Buys New Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,076,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insmed by 12.9% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,871,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,648,000 after purchasing an additional 214,130 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Insmed by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,644,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,212,000 after buying an additional 714,539 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Insmed by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,444,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,431,000 after buying an additional 137,670 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 36.7% in the second quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after acquiring an additional 352,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insmed alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Insmed from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Insmed in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Insmed from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Insmed from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Insmed news, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 37,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $2,686,612.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,157,150. The trade was a 27.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 27,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $2,072,208.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,045,093.60. The trade was a 29.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,882 shares of company stock valued at $5,765,446. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Insmed Stock Down 0.0 %

Insmed stock opened at $75.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 6.37. Insmed Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Insmed Incorporated will post -5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insmed Profile

(Free Report)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.