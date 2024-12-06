Quantbot Technologies LP Buys Shares of 72,226 Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuvation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuvation Bio by 913.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuvation Bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Nuvation Bio in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Nuvation Bio news, Director Robert Mashal bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $220,000. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nuvation Bio Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:NUVB opened at $2.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average is $2.86. The firm has a market cap of $932.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.46. Nuvation Bio Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $4.16.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.73 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Nuvation Bio Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NUVB. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Nuvation Bio from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Nuvation Bio in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Nuvation Bio from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvation Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.60.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-868, a BD2 selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation, including oncogenes comprising c-myc; NUV-1156, an AR binder Xtandi that address advanced stage prostate cancers with the potential to move into earlier lines typically treated with surgical prostatectomy; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform which leverages a novel therapeutic approach within the drug-conjugate class of anti-cancer therapies to deliver anti-cancer therapeutics to cancer cells, as well as NUV-1176, a PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

