Quantbot Technologies LP Decreases Stock Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its stake in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Free Report) by 92.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,208 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 51.9% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 53.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the second quarter valued at $48,000. 99.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 79 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.01, for a total transaction of $29,546.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,340,928.59. The trade was a 1.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Stock Down 1.4 %

Group 1 Automotive stock opened at $429.00 on Friday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.73 and a fifty-two week high of $440.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $386.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $349.80.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $9.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.07 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 38.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Group 1 Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on Group 1 Automotive in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $394.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Group 1 Automotive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Group 1 Automotive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.20.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

