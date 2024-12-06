Quantbot Technologies LP Has $128,000 Stock Position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Quantbot Technologies LP lowered its position in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Free Report) by 94.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87,039 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQNR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 27.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 56,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Equinor ASA by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 12.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Equinor ASA by 3.0% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.80 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Redburn Atlantic raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays raised Equinor ASA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.90.

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Equinor ASA has a twelve month low of $22.15 and a twelve month high of $32.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day moving average is $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company had revenue of $25.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

