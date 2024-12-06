Quantbot Technologies LP Has $139,000 Stock Holdings in Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Smith Douglas Homes Corp. (NYSE:SDHC – Free Report) by 287.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Smith Douglas Homes were worth $139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Smith Douglas Homes during the 1st quarter worth $13,451,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Smith Douglas Homes during the second quarter worth about $4,975,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Smith Douglas Homes by 5.5% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,328,000 after acquiring an additional 27,300 shares during the period. Seven Grand Managers LLC increased its position in Smith Douglas Homes by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Grand Managers LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Smith Douglas Homes by 260.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Jackson acquired 8,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.77 per share, with a total value of $256,170.85. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,817.96. The trade was a 120.47 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SDHC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Smith Douglas Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Smith Douglas Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Smith Douglas Homes in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Smith Douglas Homes from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.40.

Smith Douglas Homes Stock Up 1.4 %

Smith Douglas Homes stock opened at $32.94 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.31. Smith Douglas Homes Corp. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $39.50.

Smith Douglas Homes Profile

Smith Douglas Homes Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family homes in the southeastern United States. It also provides closing, escrow, and title insurance services. The company sells its products to entry-level and empty-nest homebuyers. Smith Douglas Homes Corp.

