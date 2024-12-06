Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $143,000 in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 41,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LU. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lufax by 14.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 73,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lufax during the second quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the third quarter valued at $66,000. SIH Partners LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lufax in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. 69.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lufax alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Lufax from $5.22 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.20 target price on shares of Lufax in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Lufax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LU opened at $2.49 on Friday. Lufax Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $789.93 million for the quarter. Lufax had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lufax Holding Ltd will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lufax

(Free Report)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates as a financial service empowering institution for small and micro businesses in China. The company offers loan products, including general unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. It also provides wealth management products, such as asset management plans, mutual fund products, private investment fund products, and trust products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.