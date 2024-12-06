Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $150,000 in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HALO. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 96.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $65,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $48.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $33.15 and a one year high of $65.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.36 and a quick ratio of 9.15.

In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total value of $620,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 173,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,084.68. The trade was a 5.44 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,000. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

