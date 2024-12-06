Quantbot Technologies LP Invests $150,000 in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Moderna by 6.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,073,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,431,000 after buying an additional 178,939 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Moderna by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,132,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,533,000 after acquiring an additional 83,082 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,614,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,885,000 after purchasing an additional 167,596 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,427,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,542,000 after purchasing an additional 29,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 10.4% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,163,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 109,852 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on MRNA. Wolfe Research began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Moderna Price Performance

Shares of MRNA opened at $42.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.80 and a fifty-two week high of $170.47. The company has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.38 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.92.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.92. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 43.77%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Moderna

In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $60,676.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,690.43. This trade represents a 6.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 715 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $42,985.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,505 shares in the company, valued at $571,440.60. This represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $134,560. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

Featured Stories

