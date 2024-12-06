Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its stake in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 75.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,232 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 5.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Couchbase Price Performance

Shares of BASE stock opened at $16.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market capitalization of $845.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 0.71. Couchbase, Inc. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $32.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 57.01% and a negative net margin of 39.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on BASE. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Couchbase in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Couchbase from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other Couchbase news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 21,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $298,492.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,372.32. This trade represents a 32.52 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,630,860.29. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,548 shares of company stock worth $163,390 over the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

