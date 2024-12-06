Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New $146,000 Investment in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 307.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,133,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,887,000 after purchasing an additional 855,739 shares during the period. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the second quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. now owns 871,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,600,000 after purchasing an additional 348,808 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $13,922,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 678,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after buying an additional 316,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $7,540,000.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agios Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.33.
Insider Activity at Agios Pharmaceuticals
In related news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $988,346.74. This trade represents a 11.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of AGIO opened at $58.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.96 and a 52 week high of $62.58.
Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Agios Pharmaceuticals
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.