Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,865 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Enterprise Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $562,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $403,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $6,095,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 421,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 1,856.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 130,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 124,181 shares during the period. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Richard Sanborn sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $5,956,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,438,982. The trade was a 70.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Financial Services Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ EFSC opened at $59.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.89. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $37.28 and a 52 week high of $63.13. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $164.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Financial Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Kansas, Missouri, Nevada, and New Mexico. It provides checking, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.