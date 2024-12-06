Quantbot Technologies LP Makes New Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 133.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,636,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,292,000 after buying an additional 935,909 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,392,000. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportradar Group by 31.1% in the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 465,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 110,520 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 152.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 391,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 236,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Sportradar Group by 65.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 343,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 135,800 shares in the last quarter.

SRAD opened at $17.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.27. Sportradar Group AG has a one year low of $9.17 and a one year high of $18.05. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.20.

SRAD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. JMP Securities upgraded Sportradar Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sportradar Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sportradar Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on Sportradar Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

