Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases 1,353 Shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM)

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM – Free Report) by 3,865.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,388 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,353 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in United States Lime & Minerals were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USLM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United States Lime & Minerals by 900.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in United States Lime & Minerals by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in United States Lime & Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in United States Lime & Minerals by 1,104.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United States Lime & Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ USLM opened at $150.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.11. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.87 and a 12 month high of $159.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.61 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. United States Lime & Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United States Lime & Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd.

In related news, CEO Timothy W. Byrne sold 22,261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.73, for a total value of $3,155,051.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,004 shares in the company, valued at $17,716,816.92. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan O’neill sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.73, for a total transaction of $244,527.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,880 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,072.40. The trade was a 18.17 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

United States Lime & Minerals, Inc manufactures and supplies lime and limestone products in the United States. It extracts limestone from open-pit quarries and an underground mine, and processes it as pulverized limestone, quicklime, hydrated lime, and lime slurry. The company supplies its products primarily to the construction customers, including highway, road, and building contractors; industrial customers, such as paper and glass manufacturers; environmental customers comprising municipal sanitation and water treatment facilities, and flue gas treatment processes; oil and gas services companies; roof shingle manufacturers; and poultry producers.

