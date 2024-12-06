Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBRX. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after buying an additional 29,665 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 290.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 64.9% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 133,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.58% of the company’s stock.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

ImmunityBio Trading Down 3.6 %

ImmunityBio stock opened at $4.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.10 and a 12 month high of $10.53. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised ImmunityBio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of ImmunityBio in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of ImmunityBio from $6.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.