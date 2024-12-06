Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 5,748 Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Exelixis by 5.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelixis by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 50,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in Exelixis by 0.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 71,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 3.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelixis stock opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXEL shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Exelixis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 288,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total value of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This trade represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,736 shares of company stock valued at $11,508,610 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

