Quantbot Technologies LP Raises Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT – Free Report) by 151.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,271 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $30,255,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,082,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 163.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,076,000 after buying an additional 88,364 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 534.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 43,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 36,269 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 17.3% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 192,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,542,000 after buying an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lowered Stock Yards Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Stock Yards Bancorp from $65.50 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.25.

Stock Yards Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ SYBT opened at $78.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $79.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.06. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 21.62%. The company had revenue of $130.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.57 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Stock Yards Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.07%.

Insider Activity at Stock Yards Bancorp

In other news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $273,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,411 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,199.10. The trade was a 14.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Rehm sold 2,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $198,246.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,266,308.87. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,269 shares of company stock worth $2,514,725 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides various financial services for individuals, corporations, and others in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking, and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment offers a range of loan and deposit products to individual consumers and businesses in all its markets through retail lending, mortgage banking, deposit services, online banking, mobile banking, private banking, commercial lending, commercial real estate lending, leasing, treasury management services, merchant services, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

