Quantbot Technologies LP Takes $146,000 Position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Vericel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Vericel by 319.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Vericel in the second quarter worth about $205,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Vericel by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,881 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens upgraded shares of Vericel to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.71.

Vericel Price Performance

Vericel stock opened at $56.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 942.16 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. Vericel Co. has a 1 year low of $32.31 and a 1 year high of $61.49.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $57.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 1.56%. Research analysts expect that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Vericel

In other Vericel news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $235,361.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $443,850. This trade represents a 34.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total value of $152,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,402 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,045.44. This represents a 8.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,266 shares of company stock valued at $2,090,636. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Vericel

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Further Reading

