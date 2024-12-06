Quantbot Technologies LP Takes Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,601 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 27,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. 79.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 12,000 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $272,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,603.52. The trade was a 18.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Harper sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $385,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.91.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Stephens assumed coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.14.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

