RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,244 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RadNet were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDNT. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of RadNet by 10,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RadNet by 774.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of RadNet by 74.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 865 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in RadNet in the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RDNT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of RadNet from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Sidoti upgraded shares of RadNet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on RadNet from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.75.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In related news, EVP David Jeffrey Katz sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $1,004,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,136,519.85. This trade represents a 16.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ranjan Jayanathan sold 38,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,724 shares in the company, valued at $15,417,920. The trade was a 16.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RadNet Price Performance

RadNet stock opened at $79.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.67. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.44 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,130.70 and a beta of 1.77.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

