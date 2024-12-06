Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Reliance by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Reliance by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Reliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Reliance in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.83.

Insider Transactions at Reliance

In related news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 6,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.18, for a total transaction of $2,014,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,941,574.10. This trade represents a 40.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. The trade was a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,724 shares of company stock valued at $6,856,500. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RS opened at $307.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.29. Reliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.77 and a fifty-two week high of $342.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.02). Reliance had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Reliance Company Profile

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

See Also

