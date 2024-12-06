Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Jefferies Financial Group Analyst Says

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.59% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Roth Capital raised Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Roth Mkm began coverage on Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Replimune Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.29.

Replimune Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $13.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Replimune Group has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm has a market cap of $892.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 10.11.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.07. Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Konstantinos Xynos sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.78, for a total value of $78,111.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,885 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,560.30. The trade was a 6.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Replimune Group by 575.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,118,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,173 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 203.0% in the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,070,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,656,000 after buying an additional 2,057,460 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Replimune Group by 102.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,340,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,647,000 after buying an additional 1,182,181 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP increased its holdings in Replimune Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 11,045,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,057,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in Replimune Group by 45.5% in the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 763,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,371,000 after acquiring an additional 238,747 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

