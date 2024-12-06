Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Holdings Lowered by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 314,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 14,545 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $22,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QSR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 63.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,891 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,563,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $792,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on QSR shares. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.27.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 1.9 %

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $69.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.87 and a 1-year high of $83.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.93.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.15%.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

