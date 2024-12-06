Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Cuts Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 238,358 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 32,966 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $4,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TU. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TELUS during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 60.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,623 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 49.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TELUS stock opened at $15.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.73. TELUS Co. has a 52-week low of $14.63 and a 52-week high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.01.

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.11. TELUS had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.54%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 253.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. Scotiabank upgraded TELUS from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

