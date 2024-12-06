Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,344 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $3,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter worth $27,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 224.2% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 71.2% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 182.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $216.99 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $201.58 and a one year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $55.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.19.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 33.57% and a net margin of 20.98%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.74%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Mizuho set a $290.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.14.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

