Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.39 Million Stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 555,959 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 63,274 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in CEMEX during the 3rd quarter valued at $190,346,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CEMEX by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,057,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $121,113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217,562 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 15,555,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796,262 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in CEMEX by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,077,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in CEMEX by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,397,977 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,688 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CEMEX from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CEMEX from $10.00 to $8.90 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CEMEX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CEMEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.82.

Shares of CX stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day moving average of $6.21. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $9.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be paid a $0.0207 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 10th. CEMEX’s payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials and services worldwide. The company offers gray ordinary portland, white portland, oil-well, and blended cement products; mortar; and standard ready-mix, architectural and decorative, rapid-setting, fiber-reinforced, fluid-fill, roller-compacted, self-consolidating, pervious, and antibacterial, and other concrete products.

