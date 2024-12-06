Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.63 Million Stake in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 105.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 99,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,970 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in EQT were worth $3,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of EQT by 18,080.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EQT

In other EQT news, Director Thomas F. Karam sold 30,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total value of $1,351,803.82. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 201,608 shares in the company, valued at $9,038,086.64. The trade was a 13.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EQT shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of EQT from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup raised EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

EQT Stock Performance

Shares of EQT stock opened at $44.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.31. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $30.02 and a 12 month high of $48.02.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. EQT had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

