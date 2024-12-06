Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 13.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peterson Wealth Management purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 15,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,284,000. Capital Square LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 109.6% during the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 21,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Stock Performance

XHB opened at $118.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.38. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52-week low of $86.53 and a 52-week high of $126.09.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

