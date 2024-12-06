Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Free Report) by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,408 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.39% of Centrus Energy worth $3,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 766,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,815,000 after buying an additional 17,033 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Sara Bay Financial raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 337,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 382.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,516,000 after buying an additional 176,431 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LEU opened at $79.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.12. Centrus Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $118.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.39.

Centrus Energy ( NYSE:LEU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $57.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.50 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 138.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LEU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Centrus Energy from $88.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Centrus Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centrus Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

