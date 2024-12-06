Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 437,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,435 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.20% of IonQ worth $3,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $5,036,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of IonQ by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,654,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,661,000 after buying an additional 569,906 shares during the last quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,749,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IonQ by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,614,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,107,000 after acquiring an additional 135,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in IonQ by 16.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after acquiring an additional 131,439 shares in the last quarter. 41.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IonQ Trading Up 7.5 %

IONQ stock opened at $35.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 2.49. IonQ, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.22 and a 12-month high of $37.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative net margin of 457.85% and a negative return on equity of 36.82%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Insider Activity at IonQ

In related news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,159 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $98,184.48. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 648,783 shares in the company, valued at $6,954,953.76. The trade was a 1.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $972,331 over the last 90 days. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

