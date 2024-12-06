Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 205,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,069 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.13% of Nomad Foods worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 25.6% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,418,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,036,000 after acquiring an additional 289,090 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nomad Foods by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,572,000 after purchasing an additional 48,303 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Nomad Foods by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 25.8% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 5.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 111,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after buying an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Nomad Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $17.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. Nomad Foods Limited has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $20.05. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Nomad Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.11%.

Nomad Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.