Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 212 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $3,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 78.3% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWY opened at $238.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $167.47 and a 12 month high of $238.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.62 and a 200-day moving average of $216.20.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

