Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 3,927 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,927 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $3,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.55 and a 200-day moving average of $34.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52 week low of $27.91 and a 52 week high of $37.17.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

