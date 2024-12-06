Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 4,014 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,014 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $4,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,279.1% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $61.23 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.83 and a fifty-two week high of $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.87.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.