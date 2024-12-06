Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 5,187 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,187 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HALO. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $23,211,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 16.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 355,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after acquiring an additional 49,856 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,886,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,812,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $590,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 676,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,988,802.96. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,425,000 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on HALO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Halozyme Therapeutics stock opened at $48.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 10.36, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.15 and a 1 year high of $65.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.77.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

