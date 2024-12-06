Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Stake Raised by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) by 1,114.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 82,657 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,851 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBH. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,396,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,928,000 after acquiring an additional 387,736 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 40,661 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the third quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 672.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 70,923 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. The trade was a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total value of $62,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,433.05. This represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sally Beauty Stock Down 6.9 %

SBH stock opened at $12.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.13. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.51. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $935.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

