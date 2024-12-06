Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Shares Sold by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC lowered its stake in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Scholar Rock were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRRK. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scholar Rock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,223,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in Scholar Rock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,201,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 593.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 734,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 628,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 159.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 925,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,710,000 after buying an additional 568,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,051.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 487,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 444,961 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Scholar Rock Stock Performance

Shares of SRRK stock opened at $41.86 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Scholar Rock Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $6.76 and a 52 week high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of -17.81 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SRRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Scholar Rock from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Scholar Rock from $18.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Public Equities L.P. Invus sold 409,433 shares of Scholar Rock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $15,759,076.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,850,005 shares in the company, valued at $417,616,692.45. This trade represents a 3.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward H. Myles sold 206,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $5,477,734.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,278,497.28. This trade represents a 56.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,823,322 shares of company stock worth $56,411,627 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of myostatin that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

