SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $25,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SN. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter worth approximately $190,482,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 6,408.9% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,825,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,578 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in SharkNinja by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,695,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,450,000 after purchasing an additional 380,926 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 750,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 713,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,593,000 after acquiring an additional 98,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SN stock opened at $101.71 on Friday. SharkNinja, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.85 and a twelve month high of $112.93. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.55% and a net margin of 7.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SN. Guggenheim raised their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on SharkNinja from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SharkNinja in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on SharkNinja from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.39.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

