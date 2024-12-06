Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.
Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Analysis on FOUR
Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments
In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,226,675 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Shift4 Payments
Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Shift4 Payments
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- NVIDIA’s Blackwell Chips Set for Arizona Manufacturing by TSMC?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Okta: Bullish Signals Suggest a Market Reversal Is Underway
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- BlackRock Makes Waves With $12B Private Credit Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.