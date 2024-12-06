Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) Shares Sold by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Shift4 Payments Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $101.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.08. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.87 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOUR has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens upped their price target on Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Shift4 Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Shift4 Payments from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shift4 Payments

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $1,032,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,827,693.97. This represents a 5.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total value of $568,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,884,216.95. This trade represents a 2.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $3,226,675 over the last ninety days. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

