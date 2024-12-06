Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,488 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 273,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,288,000 after purchasing an additional 125,022 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 316,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,004,000 after purchasing an additional 72,138 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories by 1.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,843,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $559,748,000 after buying an additional 54,708 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 609,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,399,000 after acquiring an additional 47,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 36.7% during the second quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 131,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,543,000 after purchasing an additional 35,317 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $109.77 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.00 and a 52-week high of $154.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.50 million. Silicon Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 12.60% and a negative net margin of 46.93%. The company’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

SLAB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Silicon Laboratories to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Silicon Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.50.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT), including industrial automation and control, smart buildings, access control, HVAC control, and industrial wearables and power tools; smart cities applications, such as smart metering, smart street lighting, renewable energy, electric vehicle supply equipment, and smart agriculture; commercial IoT applications, including smart lighting, asset tracking, electronic shelf labels, theft protection, and enterprise access points; smart home applications, comprising home automation/security systems, smart speakers, smart lighting, HVAC control, smart cameras, smart appliances, smart home sensing, smart locks, and window/blind controls; and connected health applications, including diabetes management, consumer health and fitness, elderly care, patient monitoring, and activity tracking; as well as in commercial building automation, consumer electronics, and medical instrumentation.

