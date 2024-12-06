SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock Holdings Lessened by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,918 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.31% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $21,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.7% during the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.3% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 5,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

SITE stock opened at $144.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.31. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.60 and a 12 month high of $188.01. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Activity

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.21). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 3.16%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joseph Ketter sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $924,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,352.40. This trade represents a 33.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $168.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation products, including controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, irrigation pipes, micro irrigation, and drip products; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species and cultivars; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

