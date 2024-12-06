Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,086 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.2% during the second quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,174,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $87,595,000 after purchasing an additional 677,036 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,274,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,051,000 after acquiring an additional 138,263 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,003,147 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $42,543,000 after acquiring an additional 182,085 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 708,482 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,545,000 after acquiring an additional 233,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 587,247 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $24,905,000 after acquiring an additional 183,877 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tandem Diabetes Care

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,855,700. This trade represents a 4.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TNDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of TNDM opened at $30.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.07 and a 12 month high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The firm had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

