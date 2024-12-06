Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 270.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 51,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,629 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 750.9% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 35.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPX. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

NYSE:TPX opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.94 and a 52 week high of $58.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.01.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 108.66%. Tempur Sealy International’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.74%.

About Tempur Sealy International

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, Sealy, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.