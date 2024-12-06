The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 190,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the third quarter valued at $2,515,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 86.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 78,921 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 13,485 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Hain Celestial Group alerts:

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

HAIN opened at $8.23 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $742.26 million, a PE ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $394.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.43.

Check Out Our Latest Report on The Hain Celestial Group

About The Hain Celestial Group

(Free Report)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hain Celestial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hain Celestial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.