The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Grows Stock Holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,572 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Summit Therapeutics were worth $6,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 2,767.4% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC bought a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Summit Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Summit Therapeutics alerts:

Summit Therapeutics Stock Down 0.5 %

Summit Therapeutics stock opened at $17.52 on Friday. Summit Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.05 and a 52-week high of $33.89. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.57 and a beta of -0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.83 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SMMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Summit Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Summit Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of patient, physician, caregiver, and societal friendly medicinal therapies in the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company’s lead development candidate is Ivonescimab, a bispecific antibody for immunotherapy through blockade of PD-1 with the anti-angiogenesis; and anti-infectives portfolio includes SMT-738, a novel class of precision antibiotics for the treatment of multidrug resistant infections, which primarily includes carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae infections.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.